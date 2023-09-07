President Joe Biden's administration has announced it is banning new oil and gas drilling over a vast region of Alaska that is significant for Indigenous communities and home to iconic animal species.

The decision on Wednesday follows a controversial move by the US government earlier in the year to greenlight a ConocoPhillips project in the same area.

The new prohibition covers 10.6 million acres, or 40 percent, of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska [NPR-A], an ecologically important region for grizzly and polar bears, caribou and hundreds of thousands of migratory birds.

"Alaska is home to many of America's most breathtaking natural wonders and culturally significant areas," Biden said in a statement.

"As the climate crisis warms the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the world, we have a responsibility to protect this treasured region for all ages."

The US Interior Department said it is also cancelling seven remaining oil and gas leases that were authorised under former president Donald Trump in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which lies to the east of the NPR-A, also on Alaska's North Slope.

'War on Alaska'

Alaska political leaders — including some Democrats — have long pushed to allow oil and gas drilling in the refuge in part because of its economic impact on Indigenous communities in an area with few other jobs.

Many of those same voices pressed Biden to approve the Willow project for the same reason.

The state's two Republican senators blasted the White House, saying Biden was undermining US energy security.

"These decisions are illegal, reckless [and] defy all common sense," said Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Democrat Mary Peltola, a member of the House of Representatives, also said she was "deeply frustrated" at what she described as a failure by the Biden government to listen to local desires.

Alaska Republican US Senator Dan Sullivan denounced Biden's actions as the latest volley in what he called a "war on Alaska."