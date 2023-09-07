Japan's 'Moon Sniper' mission blasted off as the country's space programme looks to bounce back from a string of recent mishaps, weeks after India's historic lunar triumph.

Watched by 35,000 people online, the H-IIA rocket lifted off early Thursday from the southern island of Tanegashima carrying the lander, which is expected to touch down on the lunar surface in early 2024.

To cheers and applause at mission control, the "SLIM" Moon probe and the XRISM space research satellite developed with the US and European space agencies both separated soon afterwards.

The launch had already been postponed three times because of bad weather.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is nicknamed the "Moon Sniper" because it is designed to land within 100 metres of a specific target on the surface.

That is much less than the usual range of several kilometres.

"By creating the SLIM lander, humans will make a qualitative shift towards being able to land wher e we want and not just where it is easy to land," Japanese space agency JAXA said before the launch.

"By achieving this, it will become possible to land on planets even more resource-scarce than the Moon."

Globally, "there are no previous instances of pinpoint landing on celestial bodies with significant gravity such as the Moon," the agency added.

XRISM will perform "high-resolution X-ray spectroscopic observations of the hot gas plasma wind that blows through the galaxies in the universe", according to JAXA.

These will help study "the flows of mass and energy, rev ealing the composition and evolution of celestial objects".