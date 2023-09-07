Israel is enforcing an apartheid system in the occupied West Bank, a former head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has said, joining a growing list of retired officials to endorse an idea that remains largely on the fringes of Israeli discourse and international diplomacy.

Tamir Pardo becomes the latest former senior official to have concluded that Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amounts to apartheid, a reference to the system of racial separation in South Africa that ended in 1994.

Leading rights groups in Israel and abroad and Palestinians have accused Israel and its 56-year occupation of the West Bank of morphing into an apartheid system that they say gives Palestinians second-class status and is designed to maintain Jewish hegemony from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

“There is an apartheid state here,” Tamir Pardo said in an interview with the Associated Press news agency. “In a territory where two people are judged under two legal systems, that is an apartheid state.”

Pardo, who was appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and served as head of Israel’s spy agency from 2011-2016, said that he believed among the country’s most pressing issues was the Palestinians — above Iran’s nuclear programme, seen by Netanyahu as an existential threat.

Pardo said that as Mossad chief, he repeatedly warned Netanyahu that he needed to decide what Israel’s borders were, or risk the destruction of the Israeli state.

In the past year, Pardo has become an outspoken critic of Netanyahu and his government’s push to reshape the judicial system.

Pardo’s remarks, and the judicial overhaul, come as Israel’s far-right government, which is made up of ultranationalist parties who support annexing the West Bank, is working to entrench Israel’s hold on the territory.

Some ministers have pledged to double the number of settlers currently living in the West Bank, which stands at a half-million.

Netanyahu’s Likud party issued a statement condemning Pardo’s comments. “Instead of defending Israel and the Israeli military, Pardo slanders Israel,” it said. “Pardo. You should be ashamed.”