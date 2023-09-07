German industrial production fell for a third straight month in July, official data have shown, adding to fears of a prolonged downturn in Europe's largest economy.

Thursday's statistics show that output fell by 0.8 percent compared with the month before, according to seasonally adjusted figures from statistics agency Destatis, following a 1.4-percent drop in June.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a smaller decline of 0.35 percent.

Germany's crucial industrial sector has been facing a series of headwinds in recent months, as inflation and high energy prices combined with a weakening Chinese economy take their toll on the export powerhouse.

