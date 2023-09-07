Traditional mud-brick houses that the people of northern Syria have built for thousands of years risk disappearing as 12 years of war have emptied villages and left the buildings crumbling.

Also known as "beehive houses", the conical adobe structures are designed to keep cool in the blazing desert sun, while their thick walls also retain warmth in the winter.

Umm Amuda Kabira village in Aleppo province is among a handful of places where residents long used to live in small domed houses made of mud mixed with brittle hay.

"Our village once had 3,000 to 3,500 residents and some 200 mud houses," said Mahmud al Mheilej, standing beside deserted homes with weeds growing out of the roofs.

"Everyone left" after the region saw heavy fighting and was overrun by the Daesh terrorist group, the schoolteacher in his 50s told the AFP news agency.

Aleppo province was the scene of fierce battles between Syrian regime forces, armed opposition and the Daesh group from 2012 until a coalition force gradually ousted the terrorists.

While the violence has waned in the area, instability and economic hardship have long become a fact of life across Syria.

"No more than 200 of us have returned" to the village, said Mheilej, who now lives in a concrete building close by.

Inside one traditional house, crevasses snaked along white walls riddled with holes.

All of the mud-brick homes have been abandoned, Mheilej said, pointing at a tumbledown wall, the remnants of a collapsed house.

"There is no one left to take care of the houses, that's why they are decaying," he added. "In time, they will disappear without a trace."

'Born and raised' in mud houses'