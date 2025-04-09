Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that the situation in Ukraine is anticipated to be addressed “at every meeting” held by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of Türkiye’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

When asked about a potential meeting between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats during a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, Zakharova noted that Kiev has not sought such contact.

While the schedule for bilateral meetings involving Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum — set to occur from April 11 to 13 — is still being finalised, Zakharova expressed confidence that discussions concerning the Ukraine war would take place.