WORLD
1 min read
Russia: Ukraine issue to be discussed on sidelines of Türkiye's Antalya Diplomacy Forum
While Ukraine has not requested a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Antalya, the top diplomat is expected to address the issue "at every meeting".
00:00
Russia: Ukraine issue to be discussed on sidelines of Türkiye's Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be joining the Antalya Diplomacy Forum under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency. / Reuters Archive
April 9, 2025

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that the situation in Ukraine is anticipated to be addressed “at every meeting” held by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of Türkiye’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

When asked about a potential meeting between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats during a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, Zakharova noted that Kiev has not sought such contact.

While the schedule for bilateral meetings involving Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum — set to occur from April 11 to 13 — is still being finalised, Zakharova expressed confidence that discussions concerning the Ukraine war would take place.

RECOMMENDED

“The situation around Ukraine will undoubtedly be discussed, of that I am sure, at literally every meeting,” Zakharova said, clarifying that she had no knowledge of any sessions focused solely on the Ukrainian issue.

She added that arrangements are underway for a meeting between Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as well as several other foreign ministers attending the forum.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout