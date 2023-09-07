The deputy leader of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Abdelrahim Dagalo has said that sanctions imposed on him by the United States were "unfair".

Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al Burhan issued a constitutional decree ordering the dissolution of the RSF, late on Wednesday.

In comments to Sky News Arabia on Thursday, Dagalo said Burhan did not have the legitimacy to do so.

"Now we have stores of weapons and supplies belonging to the armed forces (...) that could last us 20 years," he added.

The United States targeted Dagalo over human rights abuses, the US ambassador to the United Nations announced on Wednesday during a trip to Chad's border with Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled ongoing violence in Sudan.

Thousands dead