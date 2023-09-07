TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s third Arctic Ocean expedition becomes hub for int'l scientists
Turkish expedition hosts scientists from Brazil, Czech Republic, and Norway to research the impact of climate crisis on region's ecosystem.
Participants of the 3rd National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition work under the auspices of the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and under the coordination of TUBİTAK MAM Polar Research Institute. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
September 7, 2023

This year has marked a significant milestone in Türkiye's third Arctic expedition, as the mission opened its doors to foreign scientists for the first time, fostering international collaboration in the heart of the ocean.

Burcu Ozsoy, the coordinator of Türkiye's 3rd National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition, said: "The inclusion of foreign scientists in our Arctic expedition holds immense value for us."

In the spirit of international bilateral cooperation, the Turkish expedition hosted scientists from Brazil, the Czech Republic, and Norway, where they conducted research aimed at understanding the impact of the climate crisis on the region's ecosystem, fish, and phytoplankton.

The scientists also focused on investigating the emerging trade routes in the Arctic region due to the melting sea ice, as well as analysing the seasons during which they become accessible.

"In such an isolated environment, international collaboration brings significant strength to our research efforts," Ozsoy said.

Underscoring the importance of scientific cooperation among nations, Ozsoy added: “Collaboration between foreign scientists and their Turkish counterparts, resulting in joint studies, enhances our nation's influence in the field of science diplomacy."

The expedition was held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency and the coordination of the Marmara Research Center (MAM) Polar Research Institute, which is a part of the Ankara-based Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

The Turkish team did research at 28 different locations for a full month in the Barents Sea of the Arctic Ocean with the Norwegian-flagged Polar Xplorer, a 62-meter (203-foot) research vessel.

SOURCE:AA
