Israel has closed the main commercial crossing in Gaza, effectively banning exports from the coastal territory after saying it had uncovered explosives in a shipment of clothes to the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian fishermen, businessmen and rights advocates condemned Israel’s latest measure on Thursday as a form of collective punishment against Gaza's two million people, including tens of thousands of labourers who heavily depend on exports to Israel and the occupied West Bank to stay afloat.

Nearly all the goods that enter and exit Gaza pass through Kerem Shalom.

Gaza’s 4,000 fishermen, with their perishable exports, condemned the ban.

"Now I can’t make a living," said Khalid al Laham, 35, from his bare home in the southern town of Khan Younis as his five children scurried around him. "I have to borrow food from the shops."

The struggle also has reached Gaza's wealthiest traders.

"Fish are completely different from any product, it’s sensitive," said Mohammed Abu Hasira, a 38-year-old owner of a popular Gazan fish restaurant near the Mediterranean. “They should punish those who are at fault. Why are we being punished with them?”

Abu Hasira's plans to export truckloads of seafood on Thursday were thwarted by the Israeli decision, he said. Within moments, his profits evaporated and costs skyrocketed.

Overall, the measure has caused 26 tonnes of fish to rot and resulted in $300,000 in weekly losses, Gaza's main fishermen’s union said.

Related Israel halts Gaza commercial imports after 'explosives found'

Limiting movement of people, goods

The new restrictions choke off the territory’s already ailing economy. They come on top of the punishing 16-year blockade that Israel and Egypt have maintained since Hamas seized control of the enclave in 2007.