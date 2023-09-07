Türkiye is the United Arab Emirates' strongest economic partner, the Emirati ambassador to Ankara Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri has said.

“The recent visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Emirates had a very important impact on the relations of the two countries,” Al Dhaheri said, speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Thursday.

He stressed that Türkiye and the UAE have many promising opportunities to develop their economic and cultural partnerships.

"The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Türkiye and the UAE, which was signed last March and entered into force on September 1, is the most important step towards increasing trade and investments,” the ambassador said.

“We look forward to stronger cooperation at various levels," he added.

Al Dhaheri also explained that “economic relations with Türkiye have developed the most among all 10 largest UAE trading partners.”

Related Türkiye and UAE strengthen strategic cooperation with series of deals

Comprehensive partnership