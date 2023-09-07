TÜRKİYE
Türkiye is the strongest economic partner for UAE: Ambassador
Horizon for trade and investments increased with bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement coming into effect, says Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri.
September 7, 2023

Türkiye is the United Arab Emirates' strongest economic partner, the Emirati ambassador to Ankara Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri has said.

“The recent visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Emirates had a very important impact on the relations of the two countries,” Al Dhaheri said, speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Thursday.

He stressed that Türkiye and the UAE have many promising opportunities to develop their economic and cultural partnerships.

"The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Türkiye and the UAE, which was signed last March and entered into force on September 1, is the most important step towards increasing trade and investments,” the ambassador said.

“We look forward to stronger cooperation at various levels," he added.

Al Dhaheri also explained that “economic relations with Türkiye have developed the most among all 10 largest UAE trading partners.”

Comprehensive partnership

Recalling the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries, the ambassador noted that “investments between the UAE and Türkiye are worth $50.7 billion.”

“The comprehensive partnership between the two countries is now more diversified and the horizon to achieve sustainable economic growth and prosperity goals for the two countries is broader,” Al Dhaheri said.

He added that “the development of relations between Türkiye and the UAE also strengthened the dialogue between Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.”

Ambassador Al Dhaheri also noted that his country will host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) from November 30 to December 12.

Emphasising that the UAE looks forward to Türkiye’s participation in the conference, the ambassador stressed that the conference will provide a comprehensive and solution-oriented opportunity to accelerate global efforts to address climate change.

"Just climate action requires listening to young people and ensuring their contribution to decision-making processes,” he added.

