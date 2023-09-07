Türkiye has "neutralised" more than 1,180 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

"39 terrorists were neutralised last week," a National Defence Ministry official told reporters on Thursday in the capital Ankara.

The total number of terrorists "neutralised" so far this year reached 1,185, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In Syria, the official said, all necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in the areas of Türkiye's cross-border anti-terror operations, and terrorist attacks are responded to in kind.

Since January, 165 harassment incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye 's counterterrorism operations, and 864 terrorists have been "neutralised" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, he added.

Related PKK/YPG terror group attacks mosque, civilians in northern Syria

Threat to humanity