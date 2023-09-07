WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, India hope to ink railway deal at G20 summit
Project is billed to connect some Arab countries through a network of railways and India through shipping lanes, according to Axios, as China's influence grows in the region.
US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, India hope to ink railway deal at G20 summit
The project will also connect India through shipping lanes from the region’s ports. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 7, 2023

The United States, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates [UAE] and India are hoping to strike a railway deal that would connect the Middle East and India at G20 summit in New Delhi, according to Axios.

The deal is expected to be announced on Saturday, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plan.

The project will connect Arab countries in the Levant and the Gulf through a network of railways. It is going to connect India as well through shipping lanes from the region's ports.

The plan comes as China's influence grows in the region, a key part of its Belt and Road initiative.

In March, China brokered a deal between regional heavy weights Saudi Arabia and Iran.

RelatedWhat is the G20?

Biden heads for G20 to seize on Xi, Putin no-shows

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden Biden left for India, aiming to boost alliances at a summit where global tensions will be highlighted by the absence of the leaders of China and Russia.

RECOMMENDED

But deep disagreements on Russia's offensive in Ukraine and on how to help emerging nations tackle climate crisis are expected to hamper agreements during the two-day meeting in New Delhi.

"As the president heads to the G20, he’s committed to working with emerging market partners to deliver big things together," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a briefing ahead of the summit.

"That's what we believe the world will see in New Delhi this weekend."

China's Xi Jinping will miss the G20 meeting at a time of heightened trade and geopolitical tensions with the United States and India, with which it shares a long and disputed border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meanwhile not even planning to make a video address at the G20, the Kremlin said on Thursday, amid fraught relations between Moscow and the West over Ukraine conflict.

The White House's Sullivan said the United States wants to show the G20 can deliver at a time when the BRICS club of emerging economies — which includes India but has been championed largely by China and Russia — is expanding.

Sullivan said on Tuesday that China could opt to "play the role of spoiler" but that Modi and other leaders would "encourage them to come in a constructive way."

RelatedIndia or Bharat?: G20 dinner reception invite sparks controversy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption