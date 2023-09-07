The United States, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates [UAE] and India are hoping to strike a railway deal that would connect the Middle East and India at G20 summit in New Delhi, according to Axios.

The deal is expected to be announced on Saturday, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plan.

The project will connect Arab countries in the Levant and the Gulf through a network of railways. It is going to connect India as well through shipping lanes from the region's ports.

The plan comes as China's influence grows in the region, a key part of its Belt and Road initiative.

In March, China brokered a deal between regional heavy weights Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden Biden left for India, aiming to boost alliances at a summit where global tensions will be highlighted by the absence of the leaders of China and Russia.