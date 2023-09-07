WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twin attacks in Mali leave civilians, soldiers dead
Militants carry out double attack in northeastern region, leaving at least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers dead, says interim government.
Twin attacks in Mali leave civilians, soldiers dead
Mali has been struggling with insecurity since 2012, when a revolt led by ethnic Tuaregs erupted in the troubled north. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 7, 2023

At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed when militants attacked a military camp and a vessel in northeastern Mali, the interim government has said in a statement read on national television.

Many more were wounded, it added in the statement on Thursday, noting that the death toll was provisional.

Suspected insurgents attacked a boat carrying civilians across the flooded plains that separate the towns of Gao and Mopti during the rainy season.

The vessel was travelling from Gao when it was hit.

Assailants also attacked a military base in the Bourem Circle, an administrative subdivision of the Gao region in Mali's northeast.

Around 50 assailants were killed in response, and three days of national mourning was declared, the interim government said.

RelatedUN undertakes 6-month withdrawal of nearly 13,000 peacekeepers from Mali
RECOMMENDED

Fragile region

The impoverished country has been struggling with insecurity since 2012, when a revolt led by ethnic Tuaregs erupted in the troubled north.

Militants have gained ground, spreading across the Sahel and to coastal West African nations, despite costly international efforts to support local troops.

Thousands have been killed and over six million displaced across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

Frustrations about growing insecurity spurred two military takeovers in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020 — four of eight coups to hit West and Central Africa over the past three years.

RelatedUN experts warn of increasing risk against civilians in Mali
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption