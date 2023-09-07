Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit India on Friday to attend the summit of G20 leaders in the capital, New Delhi.

Term president India is set to host the two-day summit, which will start on Saturday under the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

During the summit, the G20 leaders will exchange views in three sessions.

President Erdogan is also expected to hold bilateral talks with various participating heads of state and government on the sidelines of the summit.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's new Wall Street-trained finance chief will kick off a global investment roadshow at the G20 summit to drum up support for the emerging economy.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told reporters he would then travel to New York and European economic powerhouses Germany and Britain to meet with dozens of top chief executives.

"There will not be an investor that we are not in dialogue with," Simsek said.

The Merrill Lynch veteran's attempt to talk up his reforms were boosted on Thursday by a World Bank announcement that it was looking to increase its commitment to Türkiye from $17 billion to $35 billion over three years.

"We are determined to accompany Türkiye in the implementation of policies that will help its economy reach stability," Anadolu Agency quoted the bank's Türkiye programme director Humberto Lopez as saying.

The twin announcements came a day after President Erdogan issued his strongest pledge of support yet for Simsek and his new economic team's approach.