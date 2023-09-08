Clashes have broken out in a restive Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon that was rocked by deadly fighting just weeks ago, an AFP news agency correspondent said.

The fighting on Thursday in the Ein El Hilweh camp once again pitted members of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement against other groups, a source within the Palestinian camp's leadership said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The AFP correspondent in the southern city of Sidon, where the camp is located, reported the sound of automatic weapon fire and rocket launchers.

Dozens of families with women and children were fleeing from the camp's northern end, where the clashes were concentrated, the correspondent added.

Ein El Hilweh is home to more than 54,000 registered refugees.

It was created for Palestinians who were driven out during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war or Nakba [catastrophe] by then Israeli paramilitaries.

Thousands of Palestinians who sought refuge from Syria's civil war have also joined the camp in recent years.

Common violence