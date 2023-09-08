WORLD
2 MIN READ
Climate activists disrupt US Open women's semi-final
Three climate protesters bring match between American Coco Gauff and Czech Karolina Muchova to a halt for nearly an hour before they are removed.
Climate activists disrupt US Open women's semi-final
Officers remove an environmental protestor who had glued his feet to the floor, delaying the match between Gauff and Muchova during the US Open women's singles semi-finals / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 8, 2023

Climate protesters have halted the US Open women's semi-final between American Coco Gauff and Czech Karolina Muchova for nearly an hour.

With Gauff up a set and holding serve to open the second, a disturbance erupted on Thursday in the upper bowl of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the sport's largest venue with a seating capacity of over 23,000.

Stacey Allaster, United States Tennis Association [USTA] Chief Executive Professional Tennis, told ESPN the disturbance involved three climate protesters.

Two were removed peacefully, while a third had glued his feet to the cement floor, she added.

He was later freed and seen leaving the stadium in handcuffs. Photographs of the scene showed three protesters wearing shirts with the slogan, 'End Fossil Fuels'.

As players looked into the stands, security flooded into the section around where protesters were shouting.

Television pictures showed more than a dozen law enforcement officers in the section.

Players were escorted off the court by a USTA official and returned for a warm-up 45 minutes later before play resumed.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedClimate activists target super-rich in string of protests against luxury

Climate protests in sports events

It is the latest in a recent series of protests at sporting events — and tennis, in particular — related to the use of fossil fuels.

Several major sporting events have been targeted by climate groups this year.

'Just Stop Oil' protesters interrupted play at Wimbledon in July, releasing orange ticker-tape mixed with jigsaw puzzle pieces during matches.

There were similar demonstrations during the recent World Snooker Championship and English Premiership rugby final.

Activists have also targeted Premier League matches and the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

RelatedClimate change protesters target TotalEnergies' UK headquarters with paint
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption