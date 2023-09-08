Friday, September 8, 2023

1720 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was hoping the upcoming US presidential elections would lower Washington's support for Kiev.

The leader of the war-torn country also said he was prepared to hold elections despite potential ongoing combat.

"(Russians) are counting on the American elections... although we have mutual support, bipartisan," Zelenskyy said in a meeting in Kiev.

He nevertheless acknowledged that there were "voices in the Republican Party who say that support for Ukraine should be reduced".

"But it is important that the American people support democracy, support Ukraine, support our struggle," he added.

Regarding Ukraine's own elections, Zelenskyy said his government was ready to adjust to wartime constraints to make sure legitimate polls were held.

"I am ready for the elections. I mean, we are ready if it is necessary," Zelenskyy said.

He acknowledged potential difficulties, including the need for servicemen on the frontline, for people in Russian-occupied territories, and for Ukrainian refugees to vote.

But he said his country was willing to organise for international observers to monitor elections.

1813 GMT — Zelenskyy: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said that his country's allies had eased sanctions on Russia and called for a renewed drive to impose further punitive measures on Moscow.

"At this time, we see too long a pause by our partners in terms of sanctions," he said in his nightly video address. "And very active Russian attempts to evade sanctions."

Zelenskyy said keeping the pressure on Moscow should focus on Russia's energy sector, its access to microelectronics and its financial sector.

"There are three priorities: further sanctions against Russia's energy sector, real restrictions on the supplies going to the terrorists of chips and microelectronics in general and continued blocking of Russia's financial sector," he said.

"The world's sanctions offensive must resume."

1637 GMT — Zelenskyy: Putin killed Wagner chief Prigozhin

Ukraine's leader accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash last month.

"He killed Prigozhin, at least we all have this information and not any other," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a speech.

He said the incident showed that the Russian leader was now "politically weak".

1448 GMT — Russian air superiority 'stopping' counteroffensive — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said that Russian air superiority was "stopping" Kiev's counteroffensive, complaining of slow Western arms deliveries and sanctions on Russia.

"If we are not in the sky and Russia is, they stop us from the sky. They stop our counteroffensive," Zelenskyy said, calling for more "powerful and long-range" weapons.

Arms deliveries to Kiev and new rounds of sanctions on Russia were becoming "complicated and slower", he added.

1351 GMT — Ukraine opposes trading Russia sanctions relief for grain deal's revival

Ukraine opposes the idea of easing sanctions on Russia in order to revive a grain deal between the two countries, foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

"Easing part of the sanctions regime against Russia in exchange for the resumption of the grain agreement would be a victory for Russian food blackmail and an invitation to Moscow for new waves of blackmail," he wrote on Facebook.

1349 GMT — Cuba arrests 17 for recruiting its citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Cuban authorities arrested 17 people in connection with what they described as a network to recruit Cuban nationals to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

The head of criminal investigations for Cuba's Interior Ministry, Cesar Rodriguez, said on state media that at least three of the 17 people arrested are part of recruitment efforts inside the island country.

The official didn't identify the alleged members of the network, and he only said that they had previous criminal records.

Cuba's Foreign Ministry said on Monday the government had detected a network operating from Russia to recruit some of its citizens living both in Russia and in Cuba fight in Ukraine, and it said the authorities were already working “to neutralize and dismantle” it, but it gave no details.

“Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine,” said the Foreign Ministry in the press release.

Cuba and Russia are political allies and Cubans do not require a visa to travel to Russia.

1341 GMT — Ukraine finds it harder to secure weapon supplies, Russia sanctions - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was finding it harder and slower to secure sanctions on Russia and weapon supplies to help fend off Moscow's forces.

Speaking at a conference in the Ukrainian capital, he said Ukraine's three-month-old counteroffensive would make faster gains in the south and east if Kiev's military received more powerful weapons.

"The war is slowing down. This is true, we recognise this. All the processes are becoming harder and slowing down: from sanctions to the delivery of weapons," he said in comments from the conference that were posted on his website.

1219 GMT — Russia says it has repelled numerous Ukrainian attacks along front line

Russia said it had repelled numerous Ukrainian attacks along the front line and inflicted hundreds of losses on enemy forces, challenging Kiev's assertion that Ukraine was making slow but steady progress in a counteroffensive.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern grouping of troops, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled 12 attacks," the Russian defence ministry said.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, units of the Russian group of troops during the day repelled five attacks," it added.

1216 GMT — First Leopard 1 tanks arrive in Ukraine: Denmark

The first 10 Leopard 1 tanks donated by Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine and more are on their way, Denmark's armed forces said.

The three countries announced in February that they would donate 100 of the German-made tanks in the "coming months".

"The first 10 tanks have been sent to Ukraine. And more are on the way," the Danish armed forces said in a statement. "A further 10 tanks have been delivered from the factory."

Danish troops in Germany are training Ukrainian forces to use the vehicles, the army added.

"I have no doubt that it will help them win the defence battle they are fighting right now," Army commander Gunner Arpe Nielsen said in the statement.

1131 GMT — Ukrainians petition for transparency on officials' assets

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have signed a petition demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy restore public access to officials' online declarations of assets, stressing the need for transparency in wartime.

The outcry comes on the heels of several corruption scandals that have led to the arrest or dismissal of public figures.

"At this time, hiding government declarations from Ukrainians means covering up total corruption in the country," the petition on the Ukrainian presidency's website says.

Published on Wednesday, the petition has already gathered more than 83,000 votes - passing the 25,000 threshold for consideration by the president.

1059 GMT — Russian missile attack kills policeman, injures 52

A Russian missile attack on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown in central Ukraine killed one policeman and injured at least 52 others, emergency officials said, while another attack in the southern Kherson region killed three people.

The strikes were among multiple Russian attacks across the country overnight, officials said.

1017 GMT — Kiev condemns Russian 'sham elections' in occupied Ukrainian territories

Ukraine's foreign ministry condemned "sham elections" being staged by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories, saying they were "worthless" and would have no legal standing.

The ministry said in a statement that the elections taking place on Ukrainian territory "grossly violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" as well as international law.

"Russia's sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void. They will not have any legal consequences and will not lead to a change in the status of the Ukrainian territories captured by the Russian army," it said.

0950 GMT — European Council urges Russia to allow Ukraine’s grain shipments through Black Sea

Speaking ahead of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, European Council President Charles Michel said that “over 250 million people face acute food insecurity worldwide” and accused Russia of depriving “them of food they desperately need.”

"It is scandalous that Russia, after terminating the Black Sea Initiative, is blocking and attacking Ukrainian seaports,” he asserted.