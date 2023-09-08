Hong Kong has been flooded by the heaviest rainfall in nearly 140 years, leaving the city's streets and some subway stations underwater and forcing its schools to close.

Just across the border on Friday, authorities in China's tech hub Shenzhen recorded the heaviest rains since records began in 1952.

The heavy rainfall in Hong Kong started on Thursday and in the hour leading up to midnight, the city's weather observatory recorded hourly rainfall of 158.1 millimeters at its headquarters, the highest since records began in 1884.

Authorities issued flash flood warnings, with emergency services conducting rescue operations in parts of the territory.

"Residents living in close proximity to rivers should stay alert to weather conditions and should consider evacuation" if their homes are flooded, the observatory said.

It also warned of potential landslips, telling motorists to "keep away from steep slopes or retaining walls".

On Friday morning, taxis struggled through flooded roads as commuters attempted to make their way to work. Some cars were left stranded in the deluge. Roads were also flooded on the island of Lantau, where rivers swelled over their banks.

Powerful typhoons