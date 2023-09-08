French authorities have released two police officers from custody as an investigation continues into a collision in a Paris suburb that left a 16-year old boy of Turkish descent brain-dead.

A lawyer representing the boy's family said that police rammed a patrol car into his motocross bike during a high-speed chase on Wednesday. The family has filed a lawsuit against the officers for "attempted murder".

Prosecutors said that they were treating the incident as "unintentional" and were looking for videos to ascertain the facts. Police told prosecutors that the teenager had failed to stop as instructed while riding along the pavement and, as he fled, had collided with a police vehicle at a crossroads.

The crash happened just over two months after police shot and killed a 17-year-old of North African descent at a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

That incident sparked five days of riots across the country, tapping a deep vein of resentment among France's suburban poor, particularly communities of immigrant descent who have long accused police of violence and racial profiling.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran said investigations would determine the "exact circumstances" of the crash. "Obviously I am calling for calm ... I am calling for restraint and careful consideration," he said on France Inter radio.

Attempted murder