Britain's King Charles III has thanked the public for their support in his first year as monarch, as he marked the one-year anniversary of the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Friday's short statement, the 74-year-old British head of state recalled the "great affection" for his mother, her life and public service.

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all," he added.

Commemorations will be low-key on Friday, with the king — who is at his sprawling Scottish Highland estate of Balmoral — not expected at any official engagement.

He and his wife Camilla will attend nearby Crathie Kirk, the late queen's place of worship, for private prayers and a moment of reflection.

His mother, who was on the throne for a record-breaking 70 years, died at Balmoral aged 96 after a period of declining health.

Throughout her reign, she did not publicly mark her accession, as it was also the anniversary of her own father King George VI's death in 1952.

Last year, when she began her Platinum Jubilee year on February 6, she spent the day in private at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

Related UK's Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest after solemn, historic funeral service

Gun salutes

In London, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery will mark Charles's accession by firing a 41-gun ceremonial salute in Hyde Park from 12:00 pm (1100 GMT).

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company — the oldest regiment in the British Army — will fire a 62-gun salute from the Tower of London from 1:00 pm.

Both regiments were involved in firing the Death Gun salutes to mark the queen's death, and the Proclamation salutes to mark Charles's new reign.

The king's eldest son and heir, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, will commemorate the anniversary with a small private service at St Davids Cathedral in west Wales.

William's younger brother, Prince Harry, was in the UK for a charity event on Thursday but was not expected to meet members of his family.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," Harry told the charity event.