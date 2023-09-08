A helicopter crashed off the coast of Dubai during a night training flight, with two pilots on board missing, the United Arab Emirates' aviation authority said on Friday.

The Bell 212 helicopter went down in the Gulf at around 1630 GMT (8:30 pm) on Thursday after taking off from Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, the authority said, quoted by the official WAM news agency.

The pilots — an Egyptian and a South African — had been on a training flight for AeroGulf, the UAE's leading commercial helicopter operator.

"Search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage and are still searching for the crew," the aviation authority said, adding investigations were underway.