The Philippines and Australia have shored up their security and economic alliance with the signing of a strategic partnership as they seek to counter China's growing regional influence.

The agreement was finalised on Friday, following a meeting between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Manila.

Albanese's visit, which marks the first bilateral talks with an Australian prime minister in Manila in 20 years, follows a series of trips by senior members of his government to the archipelago nation since Marcos took office in 2022.

Under a strategic partnership, the countries will seek to expand cooperation in several areas, from defence and security to climate crisis and education.

"This elevation is an important symbol of the strength of our relationship and our shared commitment to do more together," Albanese told officials, diplomats and reporters after the two leaders signed the agreement.

At the start of talks, Marcos thanked Albanese for his "strong support" for the Philippines as it seeks to fend off maritime claims that are "not valid", in a thinly veiled reference to China's growing assertiveness.

"To have friends like you and partners like you, especially on that subject, is very gratifying and encourages us to continue down that path," Marcos told Albanese.

Albanese described the two countries as "great friends" and expressed hope that his visit would help take the relationship "to an even higher level".