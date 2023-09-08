WORLD
Philippines and Australia strengthen ties with strategic partnership
The agreement comes as both nations aim to address growing concerns over China's increasing influence in the region.
As part of a strategic alliance, the nations want to increase their collaboration in various fields. / Photo: AFP. / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
September 8, 2023

The Philippines and Australia have shored up their security and economic alliance with the signing of a strategic partnership as they seek to counter China's growing regional influence.

The agreement was finalised on Friday, following a meeting between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Manila.

Albanese's visit, which marks the first bilateral talks with an Australian prime minister in Manila in 20 years, follows a series of trips by senior members of his government to the archipelago nation since Marcos took office in 2022.

Under a strategic partnership, the countries will seek to expand cooperation in several areas, from defence and security to climate crisis and education.

"This elevation is an important symbol of the strength of our relationship and our shared commitment to do more together," Albanese told officials, diplomats and reporters after the two leaders signed the agreement.

At the start of talks, Marcos thanked Albanese for his "strong support" for the Philippines as it seeks to fend off maritime claims that are "not valid", in a thinly veiled reference to China's growing assertiveness.

"To have friends like you and partners like you, especially on that subject, is very gratifying and encourages us to continue down that path," Marcos told Albanese.

Albanese described the two countries as "great friends" and expressed hope that his visit would help take the relationship "to an even higher level".

A strategic partnership is the highest level of bilateral ties that Australia has had with the Philippines.

Human rights concerns

Among other agreements signed during Friday's talks was a memorandum of understanding for reciprocal work and holiday visas.

The countries also agreed to hold an annual defence ministers' meeting.

Human Rights Watch had called on Albanese to also "seriously" discuss human rights during his talks with Marcos, including pushing for an end to the deadly drug war started by Duterte.

"The Australian government should recognise that it would be a mistake to deepen defence and security ties with the Philippines while ignoring human rights concerns," Australia director for HRW Daniela Gavshon said ahead of the talks.

"A security partner that routinely violates basic human rights will ultimately provide little safety and security for anyone."

