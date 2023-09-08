A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the state of Texas is allowed to keep its controversial river buoys in place for now at the US-Mexico border.

A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a previous ruling handed down by a federal judge 24 hours earlier, but provided no explanation for granting the state’s request, according to the Dallas Morning News.

On Wednesday, US District Court Judge David Ezra issued a preliminary injunction for the state to remove the river barriers in the Rio Grande by September 15 and also barred the installation of similar structures without federal approval.

But Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, immediately appealed the order and got his request granted one day later.

'Political gains'