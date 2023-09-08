WORLD
2 MIN READ
US appeals court allows Texas to keep anti-migrant river barriers active
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has overseen aggressive migrant deterrence at the US-Mexico border, challenging federal authority with the installment of river barriers in the Rio Grand.
US appeals court allows Texas to keep anti-migrant river barriers active
Migrants walk past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 8, 2023

A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the state of Texas is allowed to keep its controversial river buoys in place for now at the US-Mexico border.

A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a previous ruling handed down by a federal judge 24 hours earlier, but provided no explanation for granting the state’s request, according to the Dallas Morning News.

On Wednesday, US District Court Judge David Ezra issued a preliminary injunction for the state to remove the river barriers in the Rio Grande by September 15 and also barred the installation of similar structures without federal approval.

But Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, immediately appealed the order and got his request granted one day later.

RelatedUS strikes deal with Mexico to set up new migrant centre

'Political gains'

RECOMMENDED

In July, Abbott ordered state agencies to deploy the floating barriers in the Rio Grande to protect the state from what the governor called an illegal migrant "invasion."

Republican leaders have often used inflated rhetoric in what Democrats and many activists call a cynical ploy to reap political gains from border issues.

However, the Biden administration filed a lawsuit arguing that the state did not get permission from the federal government to set up the barriers and that the structures impeded US Border Patrol agents from patrolling the area and endangered migrants crossing the river.

The appeals court has not yet scheduled a hearing date for the case.

Last month, two people were found dead near the floating barrier.​​​​​​​

RelatedUS withdraws troops from Mexico border
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption