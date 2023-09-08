Saudi Arabian football clubs splashed $957 million on players in the summer transfer window, with a net spend of $907 million that was second only to England's Premier League, Deloitte has said.

Saudi clubs spent $148 million in France's Ligue 1, $122 million in Italy's Serie A, $116 in Spain's La Liga and $32 million in Germany's Bundesliga, Deloitte said on Friday.

Star players such as Neymar and Karim Benzema were among 94 overseas acquisitions, including 37 from Europe's top five leagues, the financial consultancy's Sports Business Group said.

Much of the Saudi Pro League's business was done with English Premier League clubs, which received $698 million in overseas transfer fees including $312 million from Saudi teams.

The Pro Lea gue's net spend, deducting money received from selling players, was $907 million, placing it behind the Premier League's net spend of $1.39 billion.

The Saudi Pro League's high placing came despite a busy window where the big five's gross spend was $6.1 billion, about a quarter higher than last summer's $4.85 billion.

The Pro League, including four teams owned by the government's oil-funded Public Investment F und, has been buying players to revamp the league as part of the country's ambitious economic diversification plan.