The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council has reaffirmed the "exclusive right" of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to the disputed Durra gas field on the eastern border of the submerged area in the Gulf.

In a statement following its ministerial meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday, the Gulf Cooperation Council affirmed that "the ownership of the natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the Saudi-Kuwaiti divided zone, including the entire Durra field, belongs to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait only.”

It added: "We reject any claims regarding the rights of any other party to the Durra field."

It also welcomed that the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and Iran began their diplomatic missions.

Iran has previously said it has a stake in the Durra field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal."

In July, Iran said that it would pursue its rights over the field if other parties shunned cooperation, after Kuwait's oil minister said his country would start drilling and begin production without waiting for border demarcation with Iran.