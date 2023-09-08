United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the world was facing the risks of conflict as divisions between nations widen, in a warning ahead of a G20 leaders summit.

"If we are indeed one global family - we today resemble a rather dysfunctional one", Guterres told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

"Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up, and trust is eroding – which together raise the spectre of fragmentation, and ultimately, confrontation."

The Group of 20 major economies currently consists of 19 countries and the European Union, making up about 85 percent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world population.

But deep disagreements on Russia's incursion into Ukraine and how to help emerging nations tackle climate change are expected to hamper agreements during the two-day meeting in New Delhi.