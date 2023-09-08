Signalling to the West

With Xi Jinping deciding to skip a physical G20 meeting for the first time, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will be present at the National Convention Centre Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in his place in what is being seen as an apparent snub to India. Relations between the two Asian rivals worsened since the bloody clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese military in June 2020 in Galwan at the Line of Actual Control on the Himalayan border. Troops remain in a tense standoff in the disputed territory and Modi and Xi have since engaged only briefly in conversations — at the sidelines of the Bali summit last November and at the recent BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit in Johannesburg. For Beijing, India is an irritant, for New Delhi, China is the main challenger to its growing geopolitical clout. India has managed a steady growth following the pandemic while reports are emerging of internal economic and political troubles in China triggered by its strict ‘zero-Covid’ lockdown policy. Through his absence in New Delhi, Xi is testing India’s clout on the world stage; he is also sending a message to the G20 group.

Xi was, however, present at the 15th BRICS summit just a few days ago. The bloc held its founding summit in 2009 in Yekaterinburg in Russia when the world was reeling from a financial crisis and China appeared to be an economic bright spot. During the latest summit, for the first time since 2011, the group — initially pushed by China and then backed by the other G20 members — arrived at a consensus, agreeing to admit six new members, who are formally set to join in January 2024. Once expanded, the bloc will include six of the top 10 oil-producing global economies.The BRICS forum is seeking ways to enhance bilateral trade between members of the group in national currencies to reduce dependency on the US dollar. This will help both Russia and Iran, who face Western sanctions, and China, which is at the epicentre of global confrontations.

From the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to BRICS, Xi has been increasing his foothold in multilateral forums that are not led by the US or Western critics — forums where middle countries are not forced towards specific power camps. Incidentally, these are also forums where India and China are competing to become the voice of the Global South, which is disillusioned with the Bretton Woods financial Institutions and the inability of the United Nations Security Council to reform itself to reflect changing times. Indian strategic experts argue the current divisions within G20 are rooted in the ‘developed world,’ which has not been able to make financial and security institutions more inclusive and work in tandem — even following a pandemic that drastically impacted global supply chains.

So is G20 already a lost cause? Is the New Delhi Summit — which will see Presidents Biden, Erdogan and Macron as well as Prime Minister Sunak, among other heads of states in attendance — be inconsequential without the presence of Putin and Xi? The answer is no. Not all is lost. There is still room for progress.

A path towards progress

The G20 — comprising Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union — represents around 85 percent of the global GDP. Neither BRICS nor the SCO compare to the global trade — 75 percent — accounted for by the G20. In its bid to be more inclusive, the G20 this year has also invited nine non-member countries to its weekend summit in New Delhi. The countries include Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria. International organisations such as the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the World Bank and the IMF will also attend the event.

One of India’s core objectives has been to represent lower- and middle-income countries. Earlier this year, India hosted The Voice of Global South Summit which witnessed the participation of 125 countries. To address challenges faced by poorer countries, India in its Presidency also mandated an expert group to look into multilateral development bank reforms. The committee co-convenors are NK Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission of India, and former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summer. The committee has been pushing for more substantial financial spending by multilateral banks to help developing economies with sustainable development and climate goals.This is also a step to rein G20 in and pull it back to its core, original mission of fixing the world economy and addressing debt-restructuring challenges for lower-income nations.

Climate finance remains another area of focus, despite differences over language related to such topics as carbon emissions and peaking. The working group on digital public infrastructure has achieved success in laying the foundation for a ‘One Future Alliance’ amongst ‘like-minded’ countries that seek to improve governance with the help of technology.

In its G20 Chairmanship, India has also pushed for the African Union — the continental body of 55 member states — to be admitted to the bloc on par with EU status. The decision is expected to be announced at the summit as a positive takeaway. For the G20 to stay relevant, the challenge will lie in finding a way back to a consensus-driven economic agenda, lest the group begins to split between Western and non-Western powers.