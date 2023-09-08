WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia summons Armenia's envoy as ties fray over Yerevan-Washington drills
The move comes as about 175 Armenian troops and 85 from the United States will start exercises next week focusing on peacekeeping operations.
Russia summons Armenia's envoy as ties fray over Yerevan-Washington drills
Armenia has become increasingly disillusioned with Russia since the 2020 war with Azerbaijan. / Photo: AA Archive / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
September 8, 2023

The Russian foreign ministry has summoned the ambassador from longtime ally Armenia to protest upcoming joint military exercises with the United States and other complaints, highlighting growing tensions that are straining traditionally close relations.

"The leadership of Armenia has taken a series of unfriendly steps in recent days," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, citing the exercises that will begin on Monday, Armenia's provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its moves to ratify the Rome Statute that created the International Criminal Court, which this year indicted President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine.

The ministry also complained of remarks by the chairman of Armenia's parliament that it regarded as insulting to ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who is noted for her harsh comments about other countries.

About 175 Armenian troops and 85 from the United States will start exercises on Monday.

Landlocked Armenia has close military ties with Russia, including hosting a Russian military base and participating in the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization alliance.

RECOMMENDED

However, Armenia has become increasingly disillusioned with Russia since the 2020 war with Azerbaijan.

Armenia this year refused to allow CSTO exercises on its territory and it declined to send troops to bloc exercises in Belarus.

RelatedArmenia holding peace efforts hostage with 'deliberate tension': Azerbaijan
RelatedArmenia threatens global energy supply by attacking Azerbaijani pipelines
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption