A ceasefire agreement between warring Palestinian groups in the Ein El Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon has been reached, Anadolu Agency reported citing a source, a day after fighting wounded 20 people.

A source from the Palestinian Hamas group told AA, on condition of anonymity, that a meeting took place on Friday in the southern city of Sidon between representatives of the Fatah and the Hamas groups.

The source added that pressure was applied on all fighting groups to end the clashes inside the camp and a ceasefire was agreed at the meeting, which has come into effect immediately, although there were some minor incidences.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Joint Action Committee, which represents all Palestinian groups in Lebanon, emphasised in a statement that both Palestinian groups must adhere to their commitment to respect the ceasefire.

Earlier on Friday, the UN called on Palestinian groups to stop fighting and to vacate United Nations Relief and Works Agency [UNRWA] schools immediately.

"I urge armed groups to stop the fighting in Ein El Hilweh camp and vacate UNRWA schools immediately," said Imran Riza, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, in a statement posted on its official website on Friday.

Riza stressed in his appeal to the fighting groups that the clashes in the camp and the takeover of UNRWA schools in the camp "threaten children's right to education."

He added that armed groups' takeover of the eight UNRWA schools in the Ein El Hilweh camp prevents "the access of nearly 6,000 children who are about to begin their school year."