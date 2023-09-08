An unidentified person has thrown a copy of Islam's Holy book, the Quran, to the ground and kicked it outside of the Turkish House, or Turkevi, in New York.

The incident took place on Friday morning, at 1446 GMT (10:46 am local time), Türkiye's Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish House security personnel immediately exited the building, intervened, and removed the person from the premises, which houses Türkiye's Consulate General and UN mission.

The Quran in question was an English translation.

Officials from the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Diplomatic Security Unit (DSS) were informed about the incident.

A video circulating on social media shows a man throwing a book on the ground and trampling on it while shouting, "This is a Quran."

Related Freedom of expression is no excuse to desecrate Quran — Erdogan

Standingagainstanti-Muslim sentiment