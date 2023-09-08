TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Fitch upgrades Türkiye's outlook from negative to 'stable'
Country's gross international reserves have "noticeably" recovered since mid-May, rating agency says, forecasting they will reach $115 billion by the end of 2023.
Fitch upgrades Türkiye's outlook from negative to 'stable'
Fitch projects Türkiye's growth to reach 4.3 percent in 2023 / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 8, 2023

The Fitch credit ratings agency has upgraded Türkiye's outlook from "negative" to "stable" and affirmed its "B" rating.

"The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects the return to a more conventional and consistent policy mix that reduces near-term macro-financial stability risks and eases balance of payments pressures," Fitch analysts said in a note on Friday.

"There is still uncertainty regarding the magnitude, longevity and success of the policy adjustment to bring down inflation, partly due to political considerations."

Fitch forecasted that the Turkish central bank will lift its policy rate to 35 percent by the end of 2023 and remain at that level in 2024 while also noting the "high degree of uncertainty about the future pace and duration of monetary policy tightening".

It said the country's gross international reserves have "noticeably" recovered since mid-May, and forecasted that they will reach $115 billion by the end of 2023 and remain relatively stable in 2024.

RelatedTürkiye aims for average GDP growth of 4.5% in 2024-2026
RECOMMENDED

No political uncertainty

It also projected Türkiye's growth to reach 4.3 percent in 2023 before slowing to 3.0 percent in 2024.

Fitch noted that "near-term political uncertainty has declined" after the presidential and parliamentary elections in May.

"Post-elections, Türkiye has moved quickly to reduce tensions with NATO allies, signalled its intention to revive the negotiation process for the upgrade of the Customs Union with the EU and continued to rebuild relations with countries in the region," it said, while noting the country's diplomatic role in the war in Ukraine.

RelatedMoody's praises Türkiye's new economy policy, expects increase in credit rate
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption