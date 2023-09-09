Saturday, September 9, 2023

1914 GMT — Kiev estimates that Russia has deployed more than 400,000 soldiers in areas it controls in the east and south of Ukraine, Deputy Intelligence Chief Vadym Skibitsky has said.

"The Russian Federation has concentrated more than 420,000 servicemen in our territories that are temporarily occupied, including Crimea," Skibitsky said at a conference in Kiev.

The figure "does not include the Russian National Guard and other special units that maintain occupation authorities on our territories," he added.

Skibitsky also said Russia had for a month been actively launching attacks from Crimea, which it legally annexed in 2014.

"Drones deployed in Crimea are used against our ports of Izmail and Reni," which have been used as alternative exports hub, particularly since the expiry of a deal protecting exports on the Black Sea.

1919 GMT — Ukraine demands West speed up release of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine's top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba has condemned what he said was the reluctance of Western partners transfer seized Russian assets to Kiev.

"There is clearly a lack of will" on the issue, Kuleba said at a conference in Kiev — in an embargoed speech given on Friday.

"After a year and a half, I'm still hearing from Europe and America: we are working on it," Kuleba said.

1908 GMT — Ukraine's military strikes Russian targets, says intel chief

Ukrainian strikes on Russian-controlled land are mainly aimed at military targets, intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"All (the targets) are enterprises of the military-industrial complex...," said Budanov.

"This is the difference that distinguishes us from Russians."

1904 GMT — Ukraine's new defence minister calls for 'more heavy weapons'

Ukraine's newly-nominated Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has called on Kiev's partners to increase deliveries of heavy weapons, amid a long counteroffensive against Russian forces.

"We are grateful for all the support provided... we need more heavy weapons," Umerov said in an embargoed speech released Saturday, "we need them today. We need them now."

Kiev's forces have since June been involved in a gruelling counterassault to gain back territory seized by Russia in the northeast and south.

"Ukrainian warriors today are sacrificing their lives for the core values of democracy and freedom. They need back up from you, dear partners. And this back up is weapons," Umerov said.

1717 GMT — NATO: Russian attacks show 'no indication of intent to hit' alliance

The NATO chief spoke over the phone with the Romanian president to discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and drone parts found in Romania.

“Spoke to (Klaus Iohannis regarding) Russian attacks on Ukraine by the Danube & drone parts found in #Romania. No indication of intent to hit #NATO, but the strikes are destabilizing,” Jens Stoltenberg said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I welcome the US decision to deploy more F-16s for NATO air policing. We stand in solidarity with Romania," Stoltenberg added.

1630 GMT — Russia shoots down drone in Crimea, says Russian-backed official

Russian air defence shot down an enemy drone in northwestern Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-supported head of the occupied peninsula's administration, said.

1403 GMT — Romania finds fresh drone fragments at Ukraine border

Romanian soldiers found fragments of a drone "similar to those used by the Russian army" on the NATO member's territory across the border from Ukraine, the ministry of defence said.

Naval forces were combing the area of Plauru in Tulcea county based on information from local authorities of possible drone fragments.

"In the search, fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian army were discovered," a statement by the defence ministry said, adding the discovered elements would be picked up for analysis.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said he had discussed the fresh discovery with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg during a phone call.

"I strongly condemned this violation of our sovereign air space, which is a threat to Romanian citizens in the area," Iohannis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

1317 GMT — EU calls on Russia to allow Ukrainian grain shipments

The European Commission called on Russia to allow grain shipments from Ukraine to global markets via the Black Sea.

"Climate change is a global threat. And a contributing factor to food insecurity. Food security is also a victim of Russia's aggression in Ukraine," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, while speaking at the first session, ‘One Earth', of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

"We call on Russia to allow the grain from Ukraine to reach global markets via the Black Sea. We are doing our utmost to facilitate the grain to reach global markets via the land route," she said.

"No one should go hungry and the leaders of the G20 have the responsibility and the tools to enable the flow of grain to where it is needed," von der Leyen said.

1215 GMT — G20 decries 'use of force' in Ukraine for 'territorial' gain

G20 leaders have decried the use of force in Ukraine for territorial gain in a summit statement, without naming Russia.

Referencing the "war in Ukraine", the document said that "all states" should "refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state".

There was no explicit reference to Russia, unlike in a G20 statement in Bali last year that cited a UN resolution condemning "in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine".

Nonetheless US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed the phrasing.

"From our perspective, it does a very good job," he told reporters.

It reinforced the principles that states could not use force for territorial gain, that using nuclear weapons was "inadmissible", and that "a just peace must be based on the principles of the UN Charter, including the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity", he said.

"Attacks on civilian infrastructure, including grid infrastructure, must halt," Sullivan added.