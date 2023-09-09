Top US Air Force officer General Charles Brown has warned service members that China is seeking to "exploit" American and NATO military knowledge to improve its armed forces.

"The People's Liberation Army [PLA] wants to exploit your knowledge and skill to fill gaps in their military capability," Brown – who has been nominated to become the top US military officer – wrote in a document addressed to members of the Air Force on Friday.

"Foreign companies are targeting and recruiting US and NATO-trained military talent across specialities and career fields to train the PLA abroad," Brown said.

"By essentially training the trainer, many of those who accept contracts with these foreign companies are eroding our national security, putting the very safety of their fellow service members and the country at risk, and may be violating the law."

