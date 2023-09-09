Panama has said it would step up expulsions of US-bound migrants who enter its territory illegally through the perilous Darien jungle on the border with Colombia.

The country's national director for migration Samira Gozaine told reporters that steps would be taken to "progressively" increase the number of migrants deported or expelled, while boosting security measures in border towns.

Since the beginning of 2023, more than 348,000 migrants, mainly Venezuelans, have undertaken the dangerous crossing through the Darien jungle -- far more than the record of 248,000 registered for the whole of 2022.

In April, the UN warned that the number of migrants attempting to pass through the Darien Gap could reach 400,000 in 2023.

Last month, between 2,500 and 3,000 migrants per day entered Panama from Colombia on average, compelling the authorities to set up reception centers with the aid of international agencies.