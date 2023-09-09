With the world far off track on its 2015 pledge to curb global warming, a new United Nations report central to upcoming climate negotiations details how quickly and deeply energy and financial systems must change to get back on a safer path.

“The window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all is rapidly closing,” Friday's report warned.

The globe has to cut its emissions of heat-trapping gases by 43 percent by 2030, compared to 2019 levels, and 60 percent by 2035, the report said. To get there, the report said, “the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels is required,” using a phrase international climate negotiators have shied away from before. It also said phasing out the internal combustion engine would be a huge help.

And the way money flows — such as investments, subsidies, loans, grants and payments for people and places hurt by warming’s extreme weather — also has to change, the report recommended. It said countries need to stop $450 billion in annual subsidies for coal, oil and natural gas.

“Halting and reversing deforestation” and adopting better crop-growing practices are critical to fighting climate change, the report said. It noted that about 95 percent of deforestation is in the tropics, but global consumers drive the tree loss.

“We must urgently disrupt business as usual and unite like never before to move from ambition to action and from rhetoric to real results,” upcoming international climate negotiations president Sultan Al Jaber said in a statement.

The first-of-its-kind report called the “global stocktake” on climate-fighting efforts, put such an emphasis on change that it used variations of the word “transform” more than 50 times in 47 pages.

“The report really puts a spotlight on that kind of transformation of systems that needs to take place,” said David Waskow, international climate initiative director at the World Resources Institute. “We’re past the point of incremental type of change if we’re going to take seriously what needs to be done.’’

Former United States Vice President Al Gore said on social media, “This latest report shows that we are failing, not because we don't know the answers — but because we aren't doing our homework.”

This comes as leaders of the top 20 economies, responsible for 80 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, meet in India. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told them to act quickly on warming because “the climate crisis is worsening dramatically.”

Paris Agreement targets

In 2015, as part of the landmark Paris Agreement, the countries of the world agreed to try to limit warming to 1.5°C or at least 2°C since pre-industrial times. It’s already warmed about 1.1°C since the mid-1800s.