Türkiye expresses solidarity with Morocco after deadly earthquake
Erdogan says his country stands with "our all Morrocan brothers" after devastating tremor kills over 800 people in the North African country.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed sadness, saying Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of support to heal the wounds." / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 9, 2023

Türkiye has expressed sorrow over the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco overnight, claiming more than 800 lives.

"I wish a speedy recovery to all Moroccan people affected by the earthquake," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in Turkish on the X platform formerly known as Twitter, and prayed for Allah's mercy on those who lost their lives.

"We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means on this hard day," Erdogan added.

At least 820 people were killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that jolted the North African country. It is said to be strongest tremor to hit Morocco in the last century.

The devastating earthquake has also destroyed parts of the old town of Marrakesh.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed sadness, saying Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of support to heal the wounds."

"Condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and government of Morocco; May God have mercy on those who lost their lives and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it said in a statement.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus also expressed their condolences, and wished recovery to the wounded.

The last major earthquake that hit Morocco was in 2004, killing more than 600 people.​​​​​​​

