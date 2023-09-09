BIZTECH
Polish central bank's decision was 'premature', says rate setter Litwiniuk
The central bank's latest predictions forecast inflation will return to the target range in 2025, but Litwiniuk says it is doubtful after the rate cut.
Polish central bank decides to cut its key rate by 75 bps to 6.00%, weeks before election / Photo: Reuters. / Reuters
September 9, 2023

The Polish central bank's shock decision to cut its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 6.00% weeks before elections was premature and has been perceived by many as being political, rate-setter Przemysław Litwiniuk said.

The first easing of Polish monetary policy since the COVID-19 pandemic stunned investors, sent the zloty currency tumbling and led to accusations that the move was designed to boost the government's chances in the Oct. 15 vote.

"The scale of this easing personally surprises me...it is premature," he told private broadcaster TVN24 on Saturday. "Inflation is still persistent, it is still far from the target."

In August inflation was 10.1% according to a flash estimate from the statistics office. The central bank targets inflation of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

Asked whether the decision was an "election stunt" Litwiniuk, one of three hawks on the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) declined to say that this was the case but said "in the public space it can be interpreted this way, and many people have".

Asked whether there would be further rate cuts this year he said, "These shouldn't be, but there might be".

According to the central bank's most recent forecasts, inflation should return to the target range in 2025, but Litwiniuk said that was unlikely to be the case following the rate cut.

"We may have to wait longer than the end of 2025 to reach the target in the medium term, and Wednesday's decision does not shorten this perspective."

SOURCE:Reuters
