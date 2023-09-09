WORLD
G20 membership will allow Africa respond to 'global challenges' — AU head
Kenyan President William Ruto also says the Union's entry will "give African interests and perspectives voice and visibility in this important body".
African Union Chairman and Comoros President Azali Assoumani (L) with European Council President Charles Michel at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023.  Photo: AFP / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
September 9, 2023

The African Union's entry into the G20 will provide a "propitious framework" for the continent to make "its effective contribution" in aiding the world to meet global challenges, AU Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat has said.

"I welcome the African Union's entry into the G20 as a full member. This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favour of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Group of 20 top world economies welcomed the African Union as a member, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi announced the membership during his opening speech for the weekend summit of the G20.

The African Union at full strength has 55 members but six junta-ruled nations are currently suspended. Collectively, it has a GDP of $3 trillion with some 1.4 billion people.

As the G20, the grouping included 19 countries and the European Union, representing 85 percent of the world GDP, with South Africa its only member state from the continent.

"As a continent, we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform," Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is at the summit, posted on X.

Kenyan President William Ruto also said the African Union's entry into the G20 will "give African interests and perspectives voice and visibility in this important body".

"With Africa poised to grow in the coming years, a seat will allow it to shape the decisions of G20 to ensure the continent's interests are advanced.

The outcome of the just concluded Africa Climate Summit, including fundamental reforms of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks, is one thing that AU will advance," he said.

