CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Former UN ambassador Susan Rice back in Netflix board of directors
Former White House Official and UN Ambassador Rice is appointed to the board of directors for the second time.
Former UN ambassador Susan Rice back in Netflix board of directors
Rice was national security adviser and UN ambassador under President Barack Obama before joining Netflix. Photo: AP Archive. / AP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
September 9, 2023

Netflix Inc. has reappointed former White House official and UN ambassador Susan Rice to its board of directors, the streaming service has announced amid a crippling strike by Hollywood writers and actors.

Rice served on the Netflix board from 2018 to 2020 before taking a role in President Joe Biden's administration as domestic policy adviser.

"Susan made many valuable contributions when she first joined and we know that her proven track record and operational expertise will be invaluable going forward," Netflix Co-Chief Executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said in a statement on Friday.

Before her first stint on the Netflix board, Rice had a long career in Washington with positions including national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations under Democratic President Barack Obama.

RECOMMENDED

Rice said she was pleased to rejoin the company's board, citing its commitment "to lifting the stories of people around the world."

"I look forward to contributing my breadth of international and domestic experience at this time of challenge in the entertainment industry," Rice said.

Hollywood is grappling with strikes by writers and actors, the first dual work stoppages in 63 years.

RelatedSeason of strife: Hollywood readies for fall releases without glitz, glamour
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption