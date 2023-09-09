TÜRKİYE
Türkiye commemorates attaché assassinated by Armenian terror group in 1982
Bora Suelkan was one of several Turkish diplomats and family members assassinated around the world by the terror groups ASALA and JCAG.
Bora Suelkan was shot from close range with three bullets on September 9, 1982, in front of his house in the Bulgarian Black Sea port city. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 9, 2023

Türkiye has remembered attaché Bora Suelkan, who was assassinated by an Armenian terror group in 1982.

"We remember with respect our martyr Bora Suelkan, Administrative Attaché of the Turkish Consulate General in Burgas, assassinated in the heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organisation JCAG on 9 September 1982," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

Suelkan was shot from close range with three bullets on September 9, 1982, in front of his house in the Bulgarian Black Sea port city.

The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA and JCAG.

Since the 1970s, Armenian terror groups have killed 31 Turkish diplomats and family members.

ASALA, founded in 1975, was the first Armenian terror group to wage war against Türkiye, and the JCAG was founded the same year in Beirut.

ASALA not only targeted Türkiye but also other countries and became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.

The JCAG, which claimed that it got support from the Armenian diaspora rather than foreign partners, only targeted Türkiye because it believed that attacking other countries would damage the so-called "Armenian struggle."

SOURCE:AA
