China's consumer prices returned to positive territory in August while factory-gate price declines slowed, as deflation pressures eased amid signs of stabilisation in the economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1 percent in August from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, slower than the median estimate for a 0.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll. CPI fell 0.3 percent in July.

But analysts say more policy support is needed to shore up consumer demand in the world's second-biggest economy, with a labour market recovery slowing and household income expectations uncertain.

Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices, was unchanged at 0.8 percent in August.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 3.0 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations, after a drop of 4.4 percent in July. The drop in factory prices was the smallest in five months.

"There is a bit of improvement in the inflation profile. In the meantime, the PPI deflation appears to be narrowing, pointing to a slow and moderate restoring process," said Zhou Hao, chief economist at Guotai Junan International.

"In general the inflation (rate) still points to weak demand and requires more policy support for the foreseeable future."

Food prices fell 1.7 percent on the year while non-food costs rose 0.5 percent - led by rising costs linked to tourism, the bureau said.

Recent floods have damaged corn and rice crops in China's key northern grain-producing belt, sparking domestic food inflation fears as consumers worldwide face tightening food supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.

"Both CPI and PPI are likely to show modest improvements in the fourth quarter," said Luo Yunfeng, an economist at Huajin Securities.