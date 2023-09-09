TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye and EU denounce so-called Karabakh elections
Elections ‘is new manifestation of efforts to unilaterally legitimise current situation in the region, which is contrary to international law,’ says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye and EU denounce so-called Karabakh elections
Photo: AFP / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz, Hatem Shurrab
September 9, 2023

The EU has said that it does not recognise the so-called elections held in territories of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

"In view of the so-called 'presidential elections' in Khankendi/Stepanakert on 9 September 2023, the European Union reiterates that it does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework within which they have been held," Nabila Massrali, the spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement on Saturday.

"At the same time, the EU believes that it is important for the Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around de facto leadership that is able and willing to engage in result-oriented discussions with Baku," Massrali said, underlining the bloc is "committed" to supporting this process.

Turkish condemnation

Earlier, Türkiye also condemned the so-called elections held "under the control of illegal Armenian forces" in territories of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

RECOMMENDED

Rising tension

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement.

Despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement, tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia rose in recent months over the Lachin road, the only land route giving Armenia access to the Karabakh region, where Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint in April on the grounds of preventing the illegal transport of military arms and equipment to the region.

Since then, Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of causing a “humanitarian crisis” in the region. Baku has vehemently denied Armenia’s claims and has proposed the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for shipments to the region.

RelatedWhat makes the Lachin Corridor the focal point of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption