The G20 leaders who gathered in India's capital New Delhi for a summit have appreciated Türkiye's efforts on the Black Sea grain deal, according to a joint declaration.

"We appreciate the efforts of Türkiye and UN-brokered Istanbul Agreements consisting of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on Promoting Russian Food Products and Fertilisers to the World Markets and the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports (Black Sea Initiative)," the New Delhi declaration read.

The leaders also called for "full, timely and effective" implementation of the deal to ensure the "immediate and unimpeded" deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilisers/inputs from Russia and Ukraine.

"This is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa," it added.

Russia's complaints