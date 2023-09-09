UK police arrested a terror suspect who escaped from a London prison, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

"Metropolitan Police officers have arrested Daniel Khalife. Officers apprehended him, in the Chiswick area, and he is currently in police custody," the force said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, currently in India at the G20 summit, told UK media he was "very pleased with the news".

"My thanks to the police officers for their fantastic work over the past couple of days," he added.

The 21 years old former soldier fled from Wandsworth prison in south London, probably by clinging to the bottom of a delivery van.

His disappearance triggered a major hunt with extra security checks introduced at ports and airports amid fears he may try to flee the country.

But following confirmed sightings in south west London, he was eventually apprehended in the Chiswick neighbourhood.

He last appeared in court in London on January 28 and was remanded in custody over two incidents at the Royal Air Force base in Stafford, central England, near the army barracks where he lived.

Independent investigation

Khalife was accused of "attempting to elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism" in August 2021.