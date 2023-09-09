In a recent article published in the UK-based newspaper, the Daily Express, Fahrettin Altun, the Director of Communications for the Presidency of Türkiye, outlined Türkiye's commitment to a sustainable future.

The article comes in the context of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's participation in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in India. In his article titled "Türkiye’s Vision for a Sustainable Future," Altun emphasised the critical juncture the world is currently facing, with the deepening climate crisis and the escalating efforts to address it.

Altun stated that extreme weather events are inflicting significant costs on humanity and driving global migration to new heights. He noted that migration-induced environmental degradation and instability are posing challenges to many nations' hospitality.

Despite these formidable challenges, Altun underscored the collective responsibility to leave a more livable and sustainable world for future generations.

Altun highlighted Türkiye's commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, citing its status as a signatory to major international agreements aimed at safeguarding the environment.

Promoting sustainability

Türkiye is actively working to promote sustainable living practices not only within its borders but also in the region. The government has diligently pursued and exceeded the Millennium Development Goals, focusing on environmental protection, including the preservation of rivers, seas, forests, and biodiversity.

The article also outlined Türkiye's efforts to eradicate extreme poverty domestically, ensuring that minimum wages and health benefits cover the basic needs of its citizens.

Investments have been directed toward healthcare, education, infrastructure, and economic growth, with an emphasis on productive employment and decent work in line with the Millennium Development Goals.

Integrating renewable sources