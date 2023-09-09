WORLD
Turkish rescuers ready to assist quake-hit Morocco
265-strong team ready to move in case Morocco appeals for assistance, say Turkish authorities.
At least 1,037 people were killed and 1,204 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
September 9, 2023

Turkish institutions and organisations have prepared a relief and rescue team comprising 265 individuals to be dispatched to Morocco to help earthquake victims.

According to a statement by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) on Saturday, a team of 265 individuals from AFAD, the Red Crescent, the National Medical Rescue affiliated with the Ministry of Health, and non-governmental organisations, is ready to move to the region in case Morocco appeals for assistance.

The AFAD said it is awaiting a call from the Moroccan authorities to deliver 1,000 tents to the region.

“We wish safety for the Moroccan people who were affected by the earthquake, and we are closely following developments," the AFAD said.

At least 1,037 people were killed and 1,204 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7.0 quake occurred in various regions, including Al Haouz and Marrakesh provinces, as well as the cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

SOURCE:AA
