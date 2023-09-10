Leaders and diplomats the world over expressed condolences and offered their support for Morocco Saturday after a devastating earthquake struck the mountains southwest of Marrakesh.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit late Friday killed more than 2,000 people and left more than 2,000 injured, many critically, according to Moroccan authorities.

Support has poured in from leaders across the world.

Europe

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, of Morocco's cross-strait neighbour Spain, expressed his "solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the wake of this terrible earthquake...

Spain is with the victims of this tragedy".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said "our thoughts are with the victims of this devastating earthquake. Our sympathy goes out to all those affected".

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "devastated" and said that "France stands ready to help with first aid".

The Pope expressed his "profound solidarity" with Morocco after the quake, according to the Vatican.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underlined "Italy's willingness to support Morocco in this emergency".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed sympathy "with the Moroccan people in the face of the terrible earthquake".

And the European Union member countries, through the European Council said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the devastating consequences of this tragic event.

"As close friends and partners of Morocco, we are ready to assist in any way You may deem useful," said the statement, addressed to King Mohammed VI.

Türkiye, India

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered support to "our Moroccan brothers in every way in this difficult hour".

"I convey my best wishes to all Moroccan people affected by the earthquake disaster in our friendly and brotherly Morocco. May God have mercy on those who lost their lives, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means in this difficult time," Erdogan said in a social media platform known as X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hosting the G20 summit this weekend, said he was "extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco".

Russia, Ukraine

The leaders of both Russia and Ukraine also offered their sympathies.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his "deepest condolences to HM King Mohammed VI and all Moroccans for the lives lost in the horrible earthquake".