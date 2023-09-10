Niger's military regime, which took power in July, accused France of deploying forces in several West African countries with a view to "military intervention".

"France continues to deploy its forces in several ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) countries as part of preparations for an aggression against Niger, which it is planning in collaboration with this community organisation," regime spokesman Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane said in a statement broadcast on national television on Saturday.

Relations with France, Niger's former colonial power, degraded swiftly after Paris stood by ousted president Mohamed Bazoum following the July coup.

