Colombian President Gustavo Petro has proposed an alliance between Latin American countries to bring a unified voice to the fight against drug trafficking, by recognising drug consumption as a public health problem instead of confronting it with what he called a "failed" militarised approach.

Petro, the first leftist president in Colombia's history, closed the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Drugs on Saturday, which was held in the city of Cali, by saying that 50 years of a failed war on drugs had resulted in immeasurable bloodshed and pain in Latin America.

"What I propose is to have a different and unified voice that defends our society, our future and our history and stops repeating a failed discourse," said the Colombian president.

"It is time to rebuild hope and not repeat the bloody and ferocious wars, the ill-named 'war on drugs', viewing drugs as a military problem and not as a health problem for society," Petro said.

Colombia, like other Latin American countries, faces persistent violence resulting from drug trafficking and the presence of cartels with growing firepower and economic might, according to security sources and analysts.

Broader cooperation on organised crime