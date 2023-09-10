Senegal's President Macky Sall named Prime Minister Amadou Ba as the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition's candidate for the February 2024 presidential election.

"The selection criteria targeted professional skills, a diversified career... Our decision was also motivated by the qualities of humility, of listening to lead. It is in this spirit that we have selected Amadou Ba," Sall said in the statement on Saturday.

"After a wide consultation, a task that was complex and difficult... including considering a primary that was rejected by interested candidates and leaders in the coalition, we decided on a consensual and collegial choice," former prime minister Moustapha Niasse said, reading a statement from Sall.

Ba, 62, a former economy minister who had also held the position of foreign minister, is a taxation specialist who was appointed prime minister in September last year.

Sall ruled out running for a third term in July after violent unrest in the West African country, throwing wide open the race to succeed him.